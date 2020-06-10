County courts months from full jury trials

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Each county courthouse in Wisconsin will decide how they plan to reopen their doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local committees have come together to make those tough decisions which involves case rates in that county, budgetary spending on cleaning products, social distancing inside of courtrooms, personal protective equipment, etc.

Right now, trial proceedings are happening through video chat or phone call with a few rare occasions of in-person hearings.

The Wisconsin Court System's COVID-19 Task Force outlined a four-phase approach and a number of criteria to reopening courts in a safe manner. Judge Ramona Gonzalez who is heading the committee in La Crosse County told News 19 she plans to meet all of the safety criteria before opening up courtrooms. District Attorney Tim Gruenke said it could still be a few months before the county goes forward with a jury trial.

"A lot of jury trials since early March were canceled and put off, and right now, I think we’re looking at September at the earliest," said Gruenke.

While some courthouses have reopened in the state, La Crosse County's courthouse remains closed to the public. Gruenke added that another factor playing into reopening courtrooms has to do with all of the moving pieces at the courthouse which could cause more spread of COVID-19.

"The courthouse also houses things like the sheriff’s department which is open 24 hours already, and it also houses the D.A.’s office, clerk's office, probation (and) parole, so county workers as well as state workers and the courts, so there’s a little bit of overlap in where everybody is at," said Gruenke.

Acquiring items like personal protective equipment or having custodial staffs clean more could cost the county quite a bit of money. It's one of the items being discussed before reopening.

"Anybody who wants to come into the courtroom has to wear a mask. Well somebody has to pay for it, and it’s going to be us. But where in the budget do you find it?" said Joseph Veenstra, attorney for Johns, Flaherty & Collins SC.

The biggest decisions that the committee will need to make are how to properly have a safe jury trial while keeping it open to the public.

"The hardest thing right now is trying to find a way to keep all of the participants while we have a trial which is usually something where people have pretty close contact with each other," said Gruenke.

Wearing masks, social distancing, and having more jury are all items that Veenstra said could be possible with reopening. However, they do provide a potential problem for those taking the stand.

"They might have everyone in the courtroom wear masks, but witnesses, you have to test their credibility and for a witness to be wearing a mask, there’s some belief that that might make it difficult for some jurors to analyze their credibility," said Veenstra.

There is no timetable on when the La Crosse County committee will make a decision as they are still meeting and making decisions.