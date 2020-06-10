DA: Passing pepper-spray case involving mayor’s wife to another county

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Wednesday he'll ask another district attorney's office to review files to determine whether charges should be brought against Mayor Tim Kabat's wife after a confrontation with another person last month.

Gruenke was sent the file by City Attorney Stephen F. Matty earlier this week.

Matty told WXOW that he sent the file to the District Attorney's office since "one of the persons involved in the incident requested that criminal charges be filed."

Gruenke said that due to avoid any conflict of interest, he was planning to find a prosecutor outside of the county to review the file. That person would determine whether charges should be filed.

Reports from La Crosse Police stated that Christy Kabat was the instigator in the incident at the corner of 4th and La Crosse Streets. In pictures and video, Kabat is seen confronting the driver of a van who was on 4th Street.

A video from a camera on city hall shows the van stopped at the intersection. Kabat is seen running up to the van, gesturing for several moments, then walking out of view towards the driver's side of the van. A large yellow cloud is then seen. Seconds later, the van quickly drives through the intersection.

Police reports said that Kabat reached through the window and assaulted the driver by scratching him before she was pepper-sprayed.

