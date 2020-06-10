Emergency officials reminder: Turn around, don’t drown

Eau Claire (WQOW) - All the rain the Chippewa Valley is expecting could lead to flash floods, so Eau Claire County officials want to remind drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County Emergency Management coordinator, said even though water on the road might seem shallow, it's best to just turn around and find an alternate route.

Esh said it only takes 12 inches of flowing water to carry off a small car and six inches for a person to get swept away.

According to the National Weather Service, more than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles.

Esh adds when there is a potential for flash flooding, you should let a loved one know when you're leaving a place and what route you plan to take.



"If there would be a big incident or a big issue and your family doesn't hear from you, then they know kind of the route you're going to take," said Esh. "If they need to call 911, they can give a better idea of, he was going from the city of Eau Claire to Fall Creek on Highway 12 and there was an issue or the person has not been heard from."

Esh also spoke with the Eau Claire Fire Department, and he said they did not deal with deaths related to drivers not turning around last year, but a neighboring fire department in the county did have to rescue people in June 2016 from their homes who did not evacuate when warned of flooding.

Esh advises everyone to either have an emergency app or subscription to text alerts to stay updated on emergencies in their area.