Flood Warning until WED 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

Southwestern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…

Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until noon CDT Wednesday.

* At 534 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall of 4 to 6 inches

has fallen since yesterday with some rivers and streams continuing

to rise. Additional rainfall around half an inch is possible

today.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard,

Hawkeye, Lawler, Arlington, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Protivin,

Waucoma, Stanley, Wadena, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia and Jackson

Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&