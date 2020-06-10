Foundation announces $470,000 emergency grant program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation announced that they will award $470,000 in grant money to non-profits who need help surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They don't have the infrastructure or the staff or the capacity themselves to be able to fund raise from other sources the revenue that they need quickly to be able to keep their doors open as our community moves forward with the pandemic," Foundation Executive Director Jamie Schloegel said.

Non-profits interested in applying should go through the foundation's portal.

Applications are due on July 15 and October 15. The foundation will announce grant recipients on August 11th and November 11th.

This program supplements the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund that the foundation and Great Rivers United Way formed.