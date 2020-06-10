George Floyd’s death is ‘changing the world,’ a brother says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brother of George Floyd says he is testifying to Congress to ensure that his brother’s death is “more than another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police. Philonise Floyd is testifying Wednesday at a congressional hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability. According to his prepared remarks, Floyd says he hopes his brother’s death ends up changing the world for the better. George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked worldwide protests, becoming a galvanizing symbol in calls for change and an end to racial prejudice. House Democrats have proposed the Justice in Policing Act, a sweeping package of changes in police oversight and accountability.