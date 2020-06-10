Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 352 more cases; 1 new Winona Co. case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 16 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said 1,236 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. MDH said 984 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 28,869 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,034 health care workers, MDH said.

One of the new cases was in Winona County. According to Winona County Health and Human Services, they have now had 85 COVID-19 cases with 15 deaths.

No new cases were reported in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

Health officials reported that 24,675 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 369,795 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, health officials reported.

MDH said 427 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 193 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 22 fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU and six fewer people hospitalized in the ICU than health officials reported on Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.