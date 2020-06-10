Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Some low-lying areas and streets in Iowa have flooded, following heavy rains Tuesday into early Wednesday. The National Weather Service said more than 5 inches of rain was reported in Oelwein in northeastern Iowa — the highest amount for the state on Tuesday. The deluge left several roads in Oelwein under water, and flooding closed Iowa Highway 3 west of the city. The weather service says most of Iowa saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain. On the western side of the state in Council Bluffs, the National Weather Service says storms dropped nearly 3.5 inches of rain overnight, leaving low-lying streets flooded.