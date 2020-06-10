In the wake of Cristobal…

Heavy rain from Cristobal…

Amounts topped 4.5” in some areas from Cristobal, but the lion’s share has moved out. Any remaining rain will end early this evening. Northwest winds in the wake of the tropical system also brought cooler highs in 60s and a few 70s.

River rises…

The Trempealeau River and Black River in Jackson County will go into flooding for a few days, but effects will be relatively minor.

Sunshine through the weekend…

The weather pattern eases up for Thursday through the weekend. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 70s will take over.

Warmer next week…

80s will return to the region as a ridge of high pressure builds into the middle of the nation. Chances of rain will be minimal at first.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will build after the storm passes. The peak of grass pollens should occur over the next few weeks. Tree pollens will gradually diminish.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden