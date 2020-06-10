Judge denies GOP attempt to stop Wisconsin election lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has declined a request by Republicans to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking changes in the law to make it easier to vote in the August state primary and November presidential elections.

The Republican National Committee, the state Republican Party and the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

But U.S. District Judge William Conley said in his order Wednesday that the case should move ahead quickly so it can be resolved far ahead of the elections.

He set a June 29 hearing.