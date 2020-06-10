Man shot along with young daughter apparently targeted

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say a shooter who wounded a man and his 5-year-old daughter at a White Bear Lake boat launch was waiting for him to return from a boat trip before the suspect opened fire. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says Alejandro Ray Seals had just returned to the boat launch Monday with his daughter, girlfriend and twin brother, Antonio Seals, when a black or dark blue Ford Edge drove over and someone inside fired three shots from the passenger side. Investigators believe that either Seals or his brother were the intended target, emphasizing that the shooting does not appear to be random.