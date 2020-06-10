Minnesota lawmakers pressed to make changes after Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s death is sparking calls for the Minnesota Legislature to remove racial inequities from the criminal justice system in the state where he died. There are also calls to aid neighborhoods damaged in the violence that followed. But it’s not clear how far lawmakers will go when they reconvene in a special session Friday. Republicans who control the Senate are cool to major changes. The top GOP priority is trying to terminate the emergency powers that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is using to respond to both the coronavirus and unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death.