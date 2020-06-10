Monroe County Fair canceled for 2020

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Another area fair is canceling for 2020.

The Monroe County Agriculture Society said Wednesday morning that the Monroe County Fair, set for July 29 through August 2, is canceled.

In their release, they said, in part, "The cancellation of the fair brings a great deal of disappointment to those people who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair. However, the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance. The difficulties encountered in social distancing, limiting the number of attendees, maintaining a high level of sanitation, and insuring a safe and healthy experience are huge."

They also said that given the economy and the challenges some face, it was unfair to ask the community for financial support and participation.

They are looking ahead to holding the fair in 2021.

The fair board said that any youth exhibitor who would age out after this year is eligible to participate in 2021 competitions.

The Monroe County Fair Youth Raffle also continues.

