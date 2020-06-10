More details released on chase suspect arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The suspect arrested in a chase Tuesday night in La Crosse was wanted in a drug investigation after an incident in the Town of Campbell earlier in the day.

Joshua Kletzke, 37, of La Crosse, was arrested after a chase on the southside of La Crosse early Tuesday evening.

He was taken into custody after an investigation began Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. at the Days Inn Hotel.

Campbell Police Chief Drew Gavrilos said they were called after an employee found a large bag of suspected drugs in a hallway at the hotel.

Police determined it was 301 grams of methamphetamine worth between $8,000-$10,000.

Security cameras identified Kletzke as the person involved. After a search warrant was obtained, additional drug evidence was found in a hotel room.

Tuesday evening, an off-duty officer saw Kletzke and notified other officers.

When they tried to arrest Kletzke, he fled.

Although spike strips were used to deflate the tires of his vehicle, Kletzke continued to drive from near the southside Walmart before ending up by the South Community Library on 16th Street.

La Crosse Police used a beanbag round to break a window in Kletzke's vehicle after he refused to come out. He was then taken into custody by officers.

Chief Gavrilos said Kletzke is now in the La Crosse County Jail on numerous charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Online jail records show that as of Wednesday morning, Kletzke is held without bond.