No bubblers in La Crosse this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's iconic "bubblers" - or water fountains - won't be turned on this summer.

Utility Manager Bernard Lenz said that the city won't open them due to the risk of creating community spread points for COVID-19. The ability to monitor and clean the fountains between use factored into the decision. He also said in a statement that the fountains are "ideal places for community spread of the virus with no way to track or inform others if a known exposure were to occur."

Lenz said the fountains will remain closed through the duration of the pandemic.

In a statement, Lenz said, "The City feels this is a small inconvenience to avoid community spread and the large negative consequences conmmunity spread has on our economy and health care system."