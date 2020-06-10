College recruiters taking notice of Onalaska’s McGrath

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska's Gavin McGrath continues to show up on the college recruiting radar.

He recently picked up another division one offer.

This one from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

The 6'11" senior-to-be averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds a game for a very deep and balanced Hilltoppers squad last season.

According to his head coach Craig Kowal, McGrath also has a division one offer from southern Illinois-Edwardsville and division 2 Northern Michigan.