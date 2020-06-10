Packers’ Kirksey benefits from familiar face in new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay’s Christian Kirksey believes his history with his new defensive coordinator will help the veteran linebacker make a smooth transition as he switches teams for the first time.

Kirksey signed with the Packers in March after spending his first six NFL seasons in Cleveland.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was the Browns’ head coach in 2014-15.

Kirksey is counting on his comfort level with Pettine to help as the 27-year-old enters a critical stage of his career.

Injuries have caused Kirksey to play a total of nine games over the last two seasons.