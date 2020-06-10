Positive cases double partly because people aren’t following guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski said the increase in positive COVID-19 cases is most likely a result of people traveling more and following guidelines less.

At Wednesday's briefing, Rombalksi used the COVID-19 compass to illustrate how the spike in cases almost moved La Crosse back into a severe risk zone. She said that even though more people can gather, it is crucial they get more aggressive in following guidelines.

"At this point I think it's fair to say that anytime you leave your home that the virus is potentially present and that you need to take precautions to protect yourself," Rombalski said. "I don't see the level of virus activity going down."

In order to keep with the positive case count, Rombaski said the health department will hire and train more staff to continue contact tracing.

The health department also updated the COVID-19 Compass so people can track the virus in regions outside of La Crosse.

15 new La Crosse County cases were reported by the health department Wednesday.

285 new cases, 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Wednesday