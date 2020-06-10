Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Coconino County say a bullet taken from the skull of a woman was fired from a rifle owned by an Air Force airman charged in her death. Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Sasha Krause. The 27-year-old woman disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, New Mexico, in January. Her body later was found off a forest road near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that state crime lab testing indicates the bullet matches a .22-caliber rifle that belonged to Gooch. An attorney for Gooch didn’t respond to a message left at his office Wednesday.