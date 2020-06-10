River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:34 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:34 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Richland County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Kickapoo River at Viola.
* from late tonight to Friday morning.
* At 12:45 PM Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 14.3 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall
below flood stage by Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
