River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:34 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Richland County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Kickapoo River at Viola.

* from late tonight to Friday morning.

* At 12:45 PM Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue

to rise to near 14.3 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall

below flood stage by Thursday morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the

river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low

lying agricultural land.

&&