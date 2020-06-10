River Flood Warning from WED 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:40 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:40 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Turkey River at Garber.
* from this afternoon to late Friday night…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 2:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by today and continue to rise to
near 19.0 feet by Thursday. The river will fall below flood stage
by Friday morning.
* Impact…At 19.0 feet…County Road X3C at the south end of Garber
becomes inundated.
