River Flood Warning from WED 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:40 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Turkey River at Garber.

* from this afternoon to late Friday night…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 2:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by today and continue to rise to

near 19.0 feet by Thursday. The river will fall below flood stage

by Friday morning.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet…County Road X3C at the south end of Garber

becomes inundated.

&&