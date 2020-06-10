River Flood Warning from WED 2:44 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 2:44 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winneshiek County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Turkey River at Spillville.
* until Thursday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 2:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.9 feet by this
morning. The river will fall below flood stage this evening.
&&