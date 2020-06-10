River Flood Warning from WED 7:55 AM CDT until SAT 2:12 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Turkey River at Elkader.

* from this morning to Saturday afternoon…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 1:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to

rise to near 15.5 feet by Thursday. The river will fall below flood

stage by Friday evening.

&&