River Flood Warning from WED 7:55 AM CDT until SAT 2:12 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from WED 7:55 AM CDT until SAT 2:12 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Turkey River at Elkader.
* from this morning to Saturday afternoon…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 1:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to
rise to near 15.5 feet by Thursday. The river will fall below flood
stage by Friday evening.
&&