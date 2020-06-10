Sen. Baldwin proposes legislation to help farmers get PPP loans

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A bipartisan piece of legislation hitting the Senate floor aims to help farmers get better financial assistance during the pandemic.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) introduced the legislation this week alongside Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota).



The legislation would help farmers who have so far been denied a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or have had significantly small returns.



Currently, small businesses applying for a PPP loan report their net income.

Because many farmers have turned a negative net income in 2019, it's caused them to be ineligible for the program.



Under Sen. Baldwin's plan, agriculture producers will be able to report total revenue before deductions, assisting small farms that have been in the red.

"The pandemic falling right after four, five years of hard times, just has made it so difficult for farmers to keep on going," said Sen. Baldwin. "We sure should make sure that the very programs meant to help small businesses work for farms."



The legislation has been proposed to the Small Business Administration. Sen. Baldwin said if the change isn't made, the proposal will be added to an upcoming coronavirus relief package.