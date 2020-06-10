Summer Food Program continues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A friendly reminder, the Summer Food Program for kids has started.

The Summer Food Program has nothing to do with a child's socioeconomic status.

The lunches are for kids 18 years and younger. There are 25 lunch pick up locations around the City of La Crosse.

Heather Skiles, the Southside Elementary Nutrition Manager, said this program is all about helping kids and their families.

"The Children are always our top priority," Skiles said, "We love our kids, we love our community, we love our families, and we want to continue to support them during summer feeding."

The Summer Food Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Wisconsin.

From March 15 through June 5, the School District of La Crosse handed out shy of 165,000 meals to kids all over the Coulee Region.

School District of La Crosse 2020 Summer Food Service Program schedule

Salvation Army truck – Feed the Kids Campaign

Pineview Trailer Park (at the mailboxes) 10:15-10:30 a.m.

Brookview Mobile Home Park (entrance) 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Golden Valley Trailer Court (entrance) 11:00-11:15 a.m.

Rivercrest Trailer Court (entrance) 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Mormon Coulee Trailer Court (entrance) 12:00-12:15 p.m.

Goodwill (back of parking lot) 12:30-12:45 p.m.

Go Riteway buses

Springbrook Park 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Shelby baseball fields 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Longfellow Middle School 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Hogan Administrative Center 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Hamilton Elementary School 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northwoods Elementary/Coulee Montessori 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Former Kmart parking lot 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Central High School 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northside Elementary 10:45-11:00 a.m.

French Island Kwik Trip 11:15-11:30 a.m.

French Island Library 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

School building pick up sites

Emerson Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Hintgen Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

State Road Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Summit Environmental School (front of building) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Spence Elementary School (Bennett Street) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School (9th Street) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Logan High School (front of building) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Logan Middle School (Liberty Street) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.