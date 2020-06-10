Tools stolen from Vernon County construction site

Vernon County, Wis. (WXOW): The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two construction trailers were broken into at a construction site along US Highway 14, south of Viroqua. Among the tools reported stolen, there are multiple laser levels and rebar tying guns. Officials say the theft occurred on June 3, some time between 2 and 3 in the afternoon. The theft was reported the next morning when construction crews returned to the work site.

Viroqua Police Department has released a picture of the suspected thief's vehicle, a black 4-door Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck, with a single axle trailer and a camouflage UTV. This vehicle was last seen traveling south on Highway 14/61, near the village of Soldier's Grove.