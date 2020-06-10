Walz convenes special legislative session, extends peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced he will convene a special legislative session to focus on police reform and building a stronger economy.

The session will begin on June 12, Walz said in a news release.

Walz said the plan will include his bonding proposal, the Local Jobs and Projects Plan, along with economic assistance for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz said he also supports recommendations on police reform that are going to be introduced by the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus and the Attorney General’s Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group.

"The proposals support use of force reform; funding for alternatives to policing; greater police oversight; voting restoration; community healing; and prosecutorial, investigatory, and training reform," Walz said in a news release.

Walz announced he will extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days "to ensure the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the pandemic."

“Minnesota is at a turning point. This is our chance to take strong action to combat persistent structural inequities, pass substantive police reform, and build a stronger economy,” Walz said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the legislature to seize this moment and build a brighter future for Minnesotans.”