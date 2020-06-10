Windy, rainy and chilly as the active pattern exits

Update on Tropical Depression Cristobal…

Tropical Depression Cristobal is now post-tropical, which occurred at 4 PM yesterday. It will continue to weaken and merge into other systems as it now exits the state of Wisconsin.

Cristobal is now the third warm core system to move onto Wisconsin land (Warm core = low pressure that develops over warm air mass, usually the ocean). It has also been the most further track west and north in the state.

Flood Warnings From Yesterday's Rain...

River Flood Warning for Trempealeau River at Arcadia. River stage was at 7.1 ft and minor flooding is forecasted.

River Flood Warning for Turkey River at Spillvile. River stage is at 11.1 ft which is moderate flooding.

Flood Warning for southwestern Winneshiek county due to rainfall amounting up to 6 inches and more rain on the way today that could lead to more flooding.

Out the door today…

The morning will be a drier period to start off. The clouds may even try to break apart a bit. Yet, with an approaching cold front that has been patiently waiting to the west will bring MORE rain.

The cold front will also bring gusty winds. Winds will gust up to 35 mph in Wisconsin and up to 45 mph in Minnesota and Iowa. The winds will be coming from the northwest which will make it feel much cooler as well. So hold on tight.

Rainy weather…

Then as the cold front slide across into Western Wisconsin, it will tap into the moisture. Rainfall will take over the afternoon and evening, keep the umbrella handy. Rain will be a scattered formation, compared to the widespread rainfall yesterday.

Accumulations will range from a trace to an inch. This will only add to the excessive rainfall we had yesterday, but flooding is unlikely.

Calming…

Finally, a dry period will take over to bring relief to the soil. The sunshine will return Thursday and it will stick around through much of the weekend. Yet, it will still be slightly breezy tomorrow before we’ll get out of the strong gradient. Highs through the sunny period will bring a below average trend, but comfortable in the 70s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett