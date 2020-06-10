Wisconsin GOP leader compares Evers to Nixon over recording

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers recorded a telephone meeting he had with Republican legislative leaders last month, prompting the Senate majority leader to compare the Democratic governor to Richard Nixon in the latest fallout between the governor and lawmakers. Wisconsin state law permits telephone conversations to be recorded as long as one person is aware that the recording is happening. While it was legal for Evers to record the meeting, Republicans who were unaware it was being done blasted it as unethical and a breach of trust. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff provided The Associated Press with the recording under the state’s open records law on Wednesday.