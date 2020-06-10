Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?

CHICAGO (AP) — Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. Younger voters could make the difference as Joe Biden seeks to make Donald Trump a one-term president, with control of the Senate and hundreds of local races also at stake. But people under 30 have historically voted at much lower rates than older people. And while young voter turnout spiked in 2018, this year presents new challenges with the coronavirus pandemic.