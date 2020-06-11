Bipartisan call for Evers to fire whoever recorded meeting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is facing bipartisan calls to fire whoever on his staff secretly recorded a private telephone meeting between the governor and Republican legislative leaders last month. The governor’s spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Evers didn’t know about the recording, which staff instigated for internal use only. Both of the Republicans who were on the call, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said Thursday the staff member who recorded it should be fired. Democratic Rep. Jonathon Brostoff also said the person should be fired. The staff member has not been named.