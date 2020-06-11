Catholic Charities purchasing Mayo building to help those experiencing homelessness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Catholic Charities is purchasing a building near downtown La Crosse for a daytime community center for people experiencing homelessness.

Mayo Clinic Health System and Catholic Charities announced the sale of the building at 508 5th Avenue South Thursday afternoon.

Catholic Charities said they intend to remodel the building into the Franciscan Community Resource Center.

In a statement regarding the sale, Roberto Partarrieu, the executive director of Catholic Charities said that they are grateful for the opportunity to help the community. “This building will be a larger, more centrally located facility that will make it easier for individuals to come in and receive assistance with charitable outreach, financial and housing education, and other basic human needs."

“In opening the Franciscan Community Resource Center, individuals will also have the opportunity to meet with trained caseworkers. These caseworkers will be able to provide education on available resources or local professional social services, such as mental health counselors, legal consultations, addiction treatment, job training or housing referrals,” said Partarrieu.

Catholic Charities is working with other social services agencies to develop the services they'll provice at the center.

MCHS was using the building for its financial services department. It moved to the main campus earlier this year, the statement said.

“We are very pleased that this building will be used to address a serious health and wellness need in our community and operated by a trusted organization that shares our Franciscan values,” said Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Plans call for the facility to open by the end of 2020.