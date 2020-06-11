Couleecap Launches the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program in the Coulee Region

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Couleecap has launched a new eviction-prevention program to help low-income residents experiencing income loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program or W.R.A.P. is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration from dollars within the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act. On May 20, Governor Evers announced the initiative, which allocates $25 million in aid statewide.

The Couleecap, Inc. W.R.A.P. initiative will service households with an income at or below 80% of the County Median Income (CMI) in the month of or prior to the application date and that are also behind on rent payments. Once approved, eligible individuals may receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and/or security deposits. These payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. An applicant must be a Wisconsin resident who is not receiving other forms of housing assistance or a tenant of subsidized housing.

"There is a cascade of effects that happen when a family is evicted," said Couleecap executive director Hetti Brown. "It is really hard for families to catch up and become financially stable again, so housing really is fundamental to ensuring a family success long-term, and the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program is to help people stay secure long-term."

In addition to rental assistance, all applicants will be automatically evaluated to receive state energy assistance. Couleecap case managers will provide help with household budgeting, program referrals with application assistance, and other social service support.

People must complete an application at www.couleecap.org to receive assistance. Persons without Internet access may apply by calling 608-455-0198. Due to a high call volume, applications submitted online may receive a faster response.