Despite far more support, kneeling might not be widespread

NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. Still, it might not be widespread for a few reasons. If organizations insist on unity as some coaches and front-office executives have mentioned, that could be a hurdle. Another potential drawback is the belief among some players that kneeling is no longer necessary to raise awareness because George Floyd’s death has ignited nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Lastly, some owners may still oppose it despite the league’s support.