Energy scam in Winona County

Winona, Minn. (WXOW) - The MiEnergy Cooperative has learned of a possible scam using their name going around Winona County.

A caller reported that someone called them, claiming to be MiEnergy, who told them that the power was about to be shut off if they didn't pay their bill.

The original caller then got in touch with MiEnergy, who confirmed that it was a fraudulent call.

MiEnergy says that if members are behind on their accounts, they will be notified by mail. The cooperative will also leave phone messages, and a representative for the cooperative says that if members have any doubts that the call is real, they can hang up and call MiEnergy to make sure.