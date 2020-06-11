Fatal shooting in Sparta under investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Police in Sparta are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Sparta Police said were called to the area near Court and Hill streets around 1:15 a.m. for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse.

He later died from his injuries.

Sparta Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update it as new information becomes available.