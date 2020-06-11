Floyd death spurs action in Minn. sports for societal change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The death of George Floyd hit close to home for Minnesota sports figures. Floyd was killed last month a couple of miles from the Vikings’ stadium. Reactions to his death and toward the issue of racial justice has spurred a surge of action within the Vikings and other Twin Cities teams. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks has been one of the most outspoken. He was one of 10 players who met with Minneapolis police about ways to help. Vikings owners have pledged $5 million to organizations fighting hate, racism and inequality. The family that owns the Twins has committed $25 million.