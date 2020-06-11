Gov. Evers to give Wisconsin hospitals $40 million to offset COVID-19 losses

Madison (WQOW) - Hospitals across Wisconsin are set to get some money from the state to help make up some of the revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will be distributing the $40 million in payments starting in July.

“Our hospitals have been doing more with less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for vulnerable Wisconsinites and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “This support is critically needed as we continue to battle this virus and ensure high quality care for Wisconsinites.”

Hospitals will receive a single payment from DHS based upon their percentage of both inpatient and outpatient Medicaid revenue, compared to other facilities throughout the state. Calculated payments will be offset by COVID-19 related relief payments provided by other federal programs, private insurance, the Indian Health Service, Medicaid, or Medicare.

The money is coming from the federal CARES Act.