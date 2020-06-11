Governor, GOP leaders at odds over recording a COVID-19 meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers are fuming after they learned a member of Governor Tony Evers staff recorded a meeting about the ongoing health crisis without their knowledge calling it “Nixonesque” and “shameful.”

The meeting on May 14 was arranged to talk about the next steps after the Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s 'Safer at Home' order leaving local governments scrambling trying to issue their own restrictions.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald were on the call with Governor Evers who said he was not aware it was being recorded. When asked why he wasn’t aware his staff made a recording, Evers said he was in another room.

“How did I not know? Because I didn’t know,” said Evers.

The move is not illegal under state law which allows individuals to record conversations as long as one person is aware it’s happening yet Republican leaders called the move a breach of trust and unethical.

“This decision by Governor Evers and his staff is unprecedented and clearly outside the norm,” Vos said in a statement. He adds the governor “dragged partisan politics to a new low in Wisconsin and damaged his reputation and the state's, as well.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald compared Evers to Richard Nixon.

“In 26 years in the Legislature, this is one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct I have ever seen. The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixonesque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol,” Sen. Fitzgerald wrote in a statement.

Governor Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement the reason for the recording was “intended for internal use only to inform detailed note taking and planning next steps. It goes on to say it “was not intended for release to the media or anyone else, however, we were obligated to comply with the open records law to release these records once they were requested.”

The governor, “directed our staff that this will not happen again.”

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said he’s not heard of Recordings like these happening in the past with former governors. He added while it’s not against the law usually it’s a “matter of courtesy” to inform others.

“The purpose of the recording was so there could be accurate notes of the meeting so I don’t really see the huge difference in recording a meeting to make accurate notes and having a really good note-taker to get down every word,” said Lueders.

During other legislative meetings, Baldauff told 27 News the administration sometimes has a staff member take notes and then compile them into summaries for their records. She said this was the first time they ever recorded a meeting with top Republican leaders.

As for Speaker Vos, his spokeswoman said they do keep records of their meetings and take notes but never record them.

The May 14th audio recording was provided to 27 News through an open records request, it also included a summary of the transcription.

When listening to the audio recording, Evers, Fitzgerald and Vos often butted heads when trying to discuss the rule-making process to enact for safety guidelines after the Safer at Home order was eliminated by the state’s high court.

Both went back in forth on what rules should be in place throughout the pandemic. Ultimately, Republicans pushed back on any rules to keep the state on lock down. They also talked about how to manage a regional reopening and what local governments should do to move forward.

During this topic, Speaker Vos said on the recording a “difference in culture” is a reason for a surge of COVID-19 cases in his district.

“The reason in my region is because of a large immigrant population, difference in culture of people living much closer and working closer together,” said Vos.

A Latino advocacy group, Forward Latino was shocked by Vos’ comments saying he put blame on immigrants for a spread of coronavirus cases.

Director and Secretary of Forward Latino Eileen Figueroa said their group is asking for an apology.

“Very hurt and disappointed,” said Figuroa. “It is very offensive because I think he is trying to generalize a community that Homeland Security is defining as essential workers because of the kind of jobs they have in this country such as working in the meat packaging industry and getting our fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Speaker Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said in a statement he has been concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks in his community and was informed by local health officials about the spike in cases.

"A few days before the secretly recorded call, he was briefed by local hospital officials about the spike in cases. As a result, he has been in frequent communications with local officials including the county executive about the response," said Beyer.

Speaker Vos did stop short of an apology but did tweet "facts show communities of color are disproportionally impacted. That's science."