Winona Co. case one of 453 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Thursday.

One of the cases was in Winona County.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department said that they've now had 84 total cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19. They said in a statement that the count of 84 is a decrease of three after determining that three people previous listed as positive cases actually reside in another state.

MDH said 13 new deaths occurred Thursday. Ten of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said 1,249 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. MDH said 994 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 29,316 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,061 health care workers, MDH said.

No new cases were reported in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

Health officials reported that 24,870 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 381,841 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, health officials reported.

MDH said 411 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 196 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 15 fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU and three more people hospitalized in the ICU than health officials reported on Wednesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

