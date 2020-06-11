Hometown Conversation: Race and Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to use our platform to host meaningful conversation among those in our community working toward positive progress, News 19 introduces Hometown Conversations.

In the first edition, Candace Price and Dustin Luecke sat down with Cecil Adams and La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron. Adams helped create the African American Mutual Assistance Network in 2003. Kudron became chief of police in 2019 after serving in the department since 2000.

The idea is to give different community members a chance to get together with local leaders to share their experience, what they would like to know from each other and what we all can do to listen, learn and continue the conversations.

You can listen to the entire 30 minute conversation as it happened here or on our YouTube channel.