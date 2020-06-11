La Crescent Aquatic Center to reopen on Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - City officials in La Crescent are moving forward with plans to reopen the Aquatic Center, but there will be restrictions in place.

The La Crescent Aquatic Center reopens on Saturday, June 13th at 1 p.m. The pool will operate at 50 percent capacity. At this time, only people who reside within in the La Crescent-Hokah city limits will be allowed to use the Aquatic Center. After following guidance from Minnesota health officials, Jon Steffes, the summer recreation director for city of La Crescent, believes the reopening is worth the wait.

"The maintenance staff has worked hard to get pool ready. They are getting it clean, getting the pumps and heater running, getting the chlorinator going and they're straightening up the baby poll. We'll be ready to roll by Saturday," said Steffes.

Handrails and pool entries will be sanitized 3 times each day. The concession stand and climbing wall will remain closed. The will not be any public deckchairs so people are advised to bring their own.