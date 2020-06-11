La Crosse Schools Superintendent preparing to retire

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) Almost 40 years.

That's how long Randy Nelson has made a difference through education.

He began as an English, speech and theater teacher. Administration was not on his mind at that time. But he developed an interest in curriculum.

In 2008, he came to La Crosse to serve as an Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. He became superintendent in 2011.

But it's possible none of this would have happened had it not been for a group of special people in his life - teachers.

Nelson plans to stay in La Crosse. It's a community he loves and family is nearby.

He plans to continue his work to support public schools and he'll contribute to the community.

His retirement is effective June 30.

