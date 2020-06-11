Lawsuit alleges Des Moines police violated civil rights

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has sued Des Moines police alleging they violated her civil rights when they sprayed her with a chemical irritant during a civil rights protest last month. The Des Moines Register reports that the lawsuit filed Wednesday by 24-year-old Essence Welch names the city of Des Moines, its police chief and an unnamed officer. It alleges she was hit with what she believes was pepper spray on May 30. The city attorney says they have had yet to review the lawsuit and would later respond to the court filings.