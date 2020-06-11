Loggers back on the field starting July 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Loggers announced they will have a 2020 season at the Lumberyard.

According to a release from the Loggers and Northwoods League, six teams, including the Loggers, will play from July 1 through August 20.

The league is describing it as a "pod" of teams comprised of the Loggers, Fond du Lac Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The end of the season will feature a two-day pod playoff series.

The league said that the teams worked with state and local officials to make sure everyone stays safe at the ballparks. Details on what those plans are weren't available.

“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our Affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

Details on the schedule of games is coming soon according to the league.

