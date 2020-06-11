Madison mayor apologizes for private message to police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of Madison has apologized for a private message to the city’s police force in which she sympathized with officers dealing with civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The private video was made public when it was posted on Facebook Tuesday and drew criticism from social justice advocates. The State Journal says on Wednesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway apologized publicly saying she failed to make it clear in her message to police that black lives matter. Peaceful protests in Madison following Floyd’s death May 25 were marred by several nights of violence near the Capitol. Some demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.