Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The nation's top military officer says it was a mistake for him to have been in Lafayette Square with President Donald Trump last week.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says his presence "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

He called it "a mistake" that he has learned from.

Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper walked from the White House to Lafayette Square with Trump and others on June 1 amid street protests, and the president posed for photographers holding up a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

"I should not have been there," Milley told a National Defense University commencement ceremony Thursday.