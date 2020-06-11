Milwaukee police urge city to buy tear gas tools for DNC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking city leaders to reconsider purchasing more tools for deploying chemical irritants, saying the equipment might be needed at the Democratic National Convention in August. Bids to purchase the tools were canceled after several Common Council members raised objections Wednesday citing the police department’s use of tear gas and rubber bullet during recent protests over police brutality. The Journal Sentinel reports the police department says the equipment would be used to protect the public from armed suspects, hostage situations and active shooters. MPD said the decision to cancel the bids was made without any input from law enforcement, including the Secret Service.