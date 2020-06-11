Moon Tunes postpones July concerts; Hopes to return in August

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It will be a while before the public can sit and enjoy a Moon Tunes concert in Riverside Park.

Organizers announced Thursday morning that they are postponing all of their concerts in July.

Instead, their new goal is to return to the park in August.

Fans of the summer music series can get a taste of Moon Tunes with a virtual concert scheduled for June 25 on their Facebook page.

Flibbertijibbet is playing from 7-8 p.m.