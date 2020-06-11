Quiet pattern to end the work week

Sunshine…

Clear skies made an appearance before sunset last night and sunny skies continue. There will not be a lack of sunshine from today through Sunday with a few times of passing clouds. It may be a cooler weekend, but still, make sure to be wearing sunscreen.

Storms today…

There will be a disturbance moving through northern Wisconsin this afternoon/evening. It could bring a few strong storms from quick developments, equating to gusty winds. This chance only exists for those north of I-94 today. So, most of the Coulee Region could expect a quiet day.



Below average…

Today will be the closest to average we'll get through the weekend for temperatures. Highs today will flirt with 80 degrees before temperatures hold in the low 70s for the weekend. One good part of the cooler weather is the open window weather, especially for the overnights as lows fall into the 50s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett